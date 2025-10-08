ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Arsenal could move to Wembley while expanding Emirates to 80,000 capacity

By BBC
Football News Arsenal could move to Wembley while expanding Emirates to 80,000 capacity
WED, 08 OCT 2025

Arsenal have held internal discussions about expanding the capacity of Emirates Stadium.

The talks are still at an early stage with no favoured plan on how to move forward decided yet, but the possibility of home matches being played at Wembley Stadium if work was to take place has been discussed.

The Gunners played Champions League matches at the old Wembley Stadium in both the 1998-99 and 1999-2000 seasons.

Rivals Tottenham played Champions League matches at the current Wembley in 2016-17, before playing all of their 'home' fixtures at Wembley in 2017-18 and most of 2018-19 while their new stadium was completed.

Next year will mark 20 years since the Gunners moved to the Emirates from Highbury.

It is understood talks have involved the possibility of changing the seating plan in order to add thousands of seats as the Gunners look to keep pace with the largest stadiums in the country.

With a capacity of 60,704, Arsenal have the fifth-largest stadium among English football clubs.

Manchester United's Old Trafford is the biggest ground with a capacity of 74,879, while Tottenham's home is second (62,850), West Ham (62,500) third and Liverpool (61,276) fourth.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

4 hours ago

Ayikoi Otoo fires back at Domelovo over ‘fake document’ allegation in former CJ probe Ayikoi Otoo fires back at Domelovo over ‘fake document’ allegation in former CJ ...

4 hours ago

Minority Leader and Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin Galamsey fight: We will not get anywhere if we continue the blame game – Afenyo-...

4 hours ago

GPRTU hints at imminent transport fare increase over soaring fuel prices GPRTU hints at imminent transport fare increase over soaring fuel prices

4 hours ago

Chairman Wontumi Chairman Wontumi sleeps in police cells over unfulfilled bail conditions

4 hours ago

BoG plans to sell FX up to US$1.15 billion in October BoG plans to sell FX up to US$1.15 billion in October 

4 hours ago

Ayikoi Otoo provided us fake evidence during former CJs probe – Domelovo reveals 'Ayikoi Otoo provided us fake evidence during former CJ's probe' – Domelovo reve...

4 hours ago

Govt to establish National School Sports Authority— Mahama Gov't to establish National School Sports Authority — Mahama

4 hours ago

June 2025 registration null and void — Prospective NS personnel told June 2025 registration null and void — Prospective NS personnel told

4 hours ago

Commercial activities in Takoradi halted for Apitse traditional rite Commercial activities in Takoradi halted for 'Apitse' traditional rite 

6 hours ago

Police investigates filling station robbery and murder of security man at Abesim Police investigates filling station robbery and murder of security man at Abesim

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line