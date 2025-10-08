'Tough moments' after Saudi move - Henderson

England midfielder Jordan Henderson says he has had "tough moments" since leaving Liverpool for Saudi Arabia and could "have made different decisions".

The 35-year-old was roundly criticised for leaving Liverpool in 2023 to play for Al-Ettifaq in a country where same sex-relationships are illegal.

Henderson had been a high-profile supporter of LGBTQ+ rights and apologised for letting down or hurting anyone in the community when he left Saudi Arabia to join Ajax six months later.

Henderson missed out on Gareth Southgate's Euro 2024 squad but is back in the Premier League with Brentford and the England squad under Thomas Tuchel.

"I don't think it was the reason why I missed the Euros," Henderson said. "When I was in Saudi I think I was in every camp prior to the Euros.

"Timing, with everything in hindsight, yes - maybe I would have made different decisions.

"But at the time that's how I felt and the decision I made was for many different reasons and only I know them reasons.

"I am not going to lie, over the past couple of years I have had some tough moments. It felt like a break-up when I left Liverpool.

"Of course I'm not perfect and I've made mistakes in the past. Of course I will have throughout my career.

"But all I've ever tried to do is the right thing."

Henderson has won 85 caps since making his England debut against France in 2010.

He is in Tuchel's squad to play Wales and Latvia this week and feels he still has plenty to offer on the pitch.

"The most important people are the manager, the coaching staff and the players and what they think," said Henderson.

"Ask them what they think, if I am a cheerleader when I am here. I don't think one of the best managers in Europe would be choosing me just to do that."