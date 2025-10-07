ModernGhana logo
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Black Stars’ qualification hinge on players’ focus and determination - Bashir Hayford

TUE, 07 OCT 2025

Heart of Lions coach Bashiru Hayford has emphasized that the Black Stars’ success against the Central African Republic will largely depend on the players’ focus and determination.

Ghana’s senior national team is set to face the Central African Republic on Wednesday, October 8, in their Matchday 9 qualifier, before hosting Comoros in the final group fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, October 12.

Speaking ahead of the crucial encounter, Hayford stressed that the team’s performance will be shaped more by commitment and mental readiness than tactics or past accolades.

“Beating Central African Republic (CAR) will depend on the Black Stars players. If they’re truly focused on qualifying us for the World Cup,” Hayford told Asempa FM.

The former Black Queens coach added that matches of this magnitude often hinge on mental strength and team unity—qualities he believes the Black Stars must demonstrate to secure a place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Ghana, four-time African champions, are aiming for a fifth World Cup appearance, having previously competed in the 2006, 2010, 2014, and 2022 tournaments in Germany, South Africa, Brazil, and Qatar, respectively.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

