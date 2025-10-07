ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Top 10 in-form Ghanaian players abroad ahead of final round of 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Football News Top 10 in-form Ghanaian players abroad ahead of final round of 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers
TUE, 07 OCT 2025

The Black Stars of Ghana are set to play their last two matches in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in the next seven days.

Ghana will take on the Central African Republic in their penultimate match of the qualifiers on October 8, before finalising their qualification campaign on October 12 with a final encounter against Comoros.

Ahead of the two important matches, SofaScore has compiled the Top 10 Ghanaian Players Abroad from the recent weekend, after assessing the performances of many Ghanaians who play outside the country.

The Black Stars head into the last two games of the World Cup qualifiers with England-based Brandon Thomas-Asante as the Top-Rated Player Abroad.

The in-form winger starred for Coventry City over the weekend, scoring a sensational brace to lead the team to thrash Sheffield Wednesday 5-0 in the English Championship.

With a perfect rating of 10, he joins the Black Stars camp as an important player who could make the difference in the attack of the national team in the next two World Cup qualification matches.

Antoine Semenyo, with a rating of 9.5 after his brace and assist powered AFC Bournemouth to their 3-1 win against Fulham, also made it into the Top 10 Ghanaian Players Abroad before the October international break.

The striker has been in outstanding form in the English Premier League since the start of the season and will be expected to show the same quality when the Black Stars take on Central African Republic and Comoros.

Mohammed Kudus and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku are the other players in the Black Stars squad for the upcoming matches who made it into the Top 10 best Ghanaian players abroad before the final round of the World Cup qualifiers.

https://<a target=_blank href=https://www.sofascore.com>www.sofascore.com</a>/football/player/brandon-thomas-asante/846061?utm_source=modernghana.com&utm_medium=FootballOtherhttps://www.sofascore.com/football/player/brandon-thomas-asante/846061?utm_source=modernghana.com&utm_medium=FootballOther

Head coach of the Black Stars, Otto Addo, and his players opened camp in Morocco on Monday and had their first training session ahead of the two matches.

The team will train today to finalise preparations for the showdown with Central African Republic on Wednesday, October 8.

The Black Stars will subsequently return to Ghana to gear up for the last Group I match against Comoros.

It is important to note that a win against Central African Republic could seal Ghana’s qualification to the next World Cup.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

News JournalistPage: eric-nana-yaw-kwafo

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

1 hour ago

NSA Director-General, Ruth Dela Seddoh 2025/2026 national service begins November 3 — Director-General

1 hour ago

A file photo of National Service personnel 2025/2026 national service registration begins October 8 to October 15 — Directo...

2 hours ago

Court remands 12 in illegal mining case for damaging railway line in Western Region Court remands 12 in illegal mining case for damaging railway line in Western Reg...

2 hours ago

Justice Ernest Yao Gaewu, a Supreme Court Judge Supreme Court Justice calls for legal education overhaul to safeguard Ghana's de...

2 hours ago

Scrap dealer arrested for stealing items at SIC yard, claims he went to fetch firewood Scrap dealer arrested for stealing items at SIC yard, claims he went to fetch fi...

4 hours ago

GoldBod taskforce arrests American, Moroccan and Ghanaians over illegal gold deal in Accra GoldBod taskforce arrests American, Moroccan and Ghanaians over illegal gold dea...

4 hours ago

Frustrated Nigerian man begs Tinubu to ‘sell the country to China or Ghana’ over gas price hike Frustrated Nigerian man begs Tinubu to ‘sell the country to China or Ghana’ over...

5 hours ago

Chairman Wontumi Court grants Wontumi GHC15million bail, banned from traveling over Akonta Mining...

5 hours ago

Managing News Editor of the Herald newspaper, Larry Dogbey 2024 election defeat has disorganised structures NPP built over the years — Larr...

5 hours ago

President Mahama rewards GH¢500,000 to UDS football team after World University Games triumph President Mahama rewards GH¢500,000 to UDS football team after World University ...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line