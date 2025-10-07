Top 10 in-form Ghanaian players abroad ahead of final round of 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

The Black Stars of Ghana are set to play their last two matches in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in the next seven days.

Ghana will take on the Central African Republic in their penultimate match of the qualifiers on October 8, before finalising their qualification campaign on October 12 with a final encounter against Comoros.

Ahead of the two important matches, SofaScore has compiled the Top 10 Ghanaian Players Abroad from the recent weekend, after assessing the performances of many Ghanaians who play outside the country.

The Black Stars head into the last two games of the World Cup qualifiers with England-based Brandon Thomas-Asante as the Top-Rated Player Abroad.

The in-form winger starred for Coventry City over the weekend, scoring a sensational brace to lead the team to thrash Sheffield Wednesday 5-0 in the English Championship.

With a perfect rating of 10, he joins the Black Stars camp as an important player who could make the difference in the attack of the national team in the next two World Cup qualification matches.

Antoine Semenyo, with a rating of 9.5 after his brace and assist powered AFC Bournemouth to their 3-1 win against Fulham, also made it into the Top 10 Ghanaian Players Abroad before the October international break.

The striker has been in outstanding form in the English Premier League since the start of the season and will be expected to show the same quality when the Black Stars take on Central African Republic and Comoros.

Mohammed Kudus and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku are the other players in the Black Stars squad for the upcoming matches who made it into the Top 10 best Ghanaian players abroad before the final round of the World Cup qualifiers.

Head coach of the Black Stars, Otto Addo, and his players opened camp in Morocco on Monday and had their first training session ahead of the two matches.

The team will train today to finalise preparations for the showdown with Central African Republic on Wednesday, October 8.

The Black Stars will subsequently return to Ghana to gear up for the last Group I match against Comoros.

It is important to note that a win against Central African Republic could seal Ghana’s qualification to the next World Cup.