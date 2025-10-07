2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Black Stars touchdown in Meknes ahead of Central African Republic clash

The Black Stars have touched down in Meknes ahead of their crucial penultimate qualifier for the 2026 FIFA World Cup against the Central African Republic.

The senior national team had been based in Casablanca since Sunday, fine-tuning preparations for the Matchday 9 encounter. The squad, comprising players, technical staff, and officials, departed Casablanca on Tuesday for Meknes, where the fixture will take place.

While in Casablanca, the team held two intensive training sessions at the Mohammed V Sports Complex to sharpen tactics and build team chemistry.

Ghana will hold its final training session at the Stade d’Honneur de Meknes today at 16:00 GMT, before facing the Central African Republic on Wednesday, October 8, at the same venue and time.

Following the clash in Meknes, the Black Stars are expected to return home on Thursday to prepare for their final qualifier against Comoros on Sunday, October 12, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Currently sitting atop Group I with 19 points, Ghana is aiming to secure a fifth appearance at the FIFA World Cup, having previously featured in the 2006, 2010, 2014, and 2022 editions held in Germany, South Africa, Brazil, and Qatar, respectively.