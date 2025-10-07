2026 World Cup Qualifiers: We expect convincing win from Black Stars, says Sports Minister Kofi Adams ahead of CAR game

Minister of Sports and Recreation Kofi Adams says he is confident the Black Stars will deliver a commanding performance against the Central African Republic in their upcoming World Cup qualifier.

Ghana will face the Central African Republic on Wednesday, October 8, at the Stade d'Honneur in Morocco, in their Matchday 9 fixture of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

In an interview with Channel One TV, Mr Adams stressed that only a convincing victory will meet the expectations of Ghanaians.

“I expect the Black Stars to do nothing but win and win convincingly because we need that win to safeguard our presence…for the World Cup, so they must win nothing less than a win. That’s what we expect.”

Kick-off is set for 16:00 GMT.

The Black Stars will wrap up their qualifying campaign against Comoros on Sunday, October 12, at the Accra Sports Stadium, with the game scheduled to start at 19:00 GMT.

Ghana, a four-time African champion, is chasing its fifth FIFA World Cup appearance, having previously featured at the 2006, 2010, 2014, and 2022 tournaments held in Germany, South Africa, Brazil, and Qatar, respectively.