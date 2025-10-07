ModernGhana logo
Mahama rewards UDS with GHC500,000 for historic World University Football triumph

Football News Mahama rewards UDS with GHC500,000 for historic World University Football triumph
TUE, 07 OCT 2025

President John Dramani Mahama has presented a cash reward of GHC500,000 to the University for Development Studies (UDS) following their remarkable triumph at the FISU World University Football Tournament held in China.

The Tamale-based university made history as the first African institution to win the global competition, defeating Brazil’s Paulista University 2-1 in a dramatic final.

During a courtesy call at the Jubilee House on Tuesday, October 7, the victorious team presented the trophy to President Mahama, who commended them for their resilience and for projecting Ghana’s image positively on the international stage.

Despite conceding within the opening 10 seconds of the final, captain Mohammed Sulemana equalised in stoppage time before Ezedeen Alhassan sealed the victory with a spectacular goal from a corner kick in extra time.

President Mahama lauded the players and technical team for their dedication and called their achievement an inspiration to young athletes across Africa.

The UDS contingent returned to Ghana on Sunday, October 5, where they were greeted with a rousing welcome at the Kotoka International Airport.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

