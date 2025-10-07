We have no excuse but to beat Bibiani GoldStars, says Kotoko coach Karim Zito

Asante Kotoko head coach Karim Zito has urged his players to approach their midweek fixture against Bibiani GoldStars with renewed determination and focus.

The Porcupine Warriors will welcome the defending Ghana Premier League champions to the Baba Yara Stadium on Wednesday in an outstanding league encounter.

Kotoko dropped vital points in their last outing after being held to a draw by Heart of Lions on Matchday 4, a result that left Zito visibly disappointed.

Speaking ahead of the GoldStars clash, he expressed his frustration over his side’s failure to capitalize on home advantage, reiterating his ambition to make the Baba Yara Stadium an unyielding fortress.

'Our plan was to make sure any team that comes to the Baba Yara Stadium go home without a point," Zito told the club's media.

"Asante Kotoko drawing against Heart of Lions means there will be no excuse on Wednesday, we have to beat Bibiani Goldstars," he added.

Kick-off for the highly anticipated fixture is scheduled for 19:00 GMT.