2025/26 GPL: Maxwell Konadu signs two-year deal with Bibiani GoldStars to replace Frimpong Manso as head coach

Former Black Stars assistant coach Maxwell Konadu has been appointed as the new head coach of Bibiani GoldStars, signing a two-year contract that runs until 2027.

The reigning Ghana Premier League champions have been without a substantive head coach since the dismissal of Frimpong Manso, who was relieved of his duties following a 2-0 home defeat to JS Kabylie in the first leg of the CAF Champions League preliminary round at the Accra Sports Stadium.

In Manso’s absence, assistant coach Nana Yaw Amankwah took charge of the second leg in Algeria, where GoldStars suffered a 5-0 defeat, exiting the competition with a 7-0 aggregate loss.

Konadu’s arrival marks a fresh chapter for the champions, as he looks to stabilize the team and mount a strong title defense in the domestic league.

He is expected to take charge of his first match on Wednesday, October 8, when GoldStars face Asante Kotoko in a rescheduled league fixture at the Baba Yara Stadium.

A seasoned tactician, Konadu brings a wealth of experience to his new role, having previously managed Asante Kotoko, Legon Cities, the Black Meteors, and Black Leopards.