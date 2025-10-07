ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Morocco remains 2025 AFCON sole host, says CAF

By Morocco World News
Football News Morocco remains 2025 AFCON sole host, says CAF
TUE, 07 OCT 2025

Patrice Motsepe, president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), has confirmed that Morocco remains fully backed to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, despite the current challenges facing the country.

Asked about the situation in Morocco, Motsepe said: “Our position is very clear: ‘Morocco is Plan A, Morocco is Plan B, Morocco is Plan C. In other words, Morocco is the only plan for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.’”

This comes as Morocco has been witnessing several peaceful protests across the country, which have been overshadowed in some instances by riots that turned violent last week with reports of vandalism and classes with police. The demonstrations, led by GenZ212 among other youth movements reflect growing public frustration over socio-economic gaps and call for basic social rights particularly within healthcare and education.

Amid the situation, a wave of online campaigns has emerged internationally, targeting Morocco’s hosting rights for major sporting events such as the 2030 FIFA World Cup and the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). These campaigns questioned the country’s readiness and stability, attempting to link internal unrest to its role as host.

In response, CAF reaffirmed its confidence in Morocco, emphasizing that the hosting rights remain fully in the country’s hands, dismissing rumors and the politically motivated attempts to undermine Morocco’s progress.

He added that CAF will work closely with the Moroccan government, citizens, and football authorities to ensure the tournament is a success. “We are completely confident, and we will work with the Moroccan Football Federation, the government, the people, and all Moroccans to host the most successful Africa Cup of Nations in history,” Motsepe said.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

45 minutes ago

Former Majority Leader and Member of Parliament for Suame, Osei Kyei-Mensa-Bonsu We should own up to our mistakes and apologise — Kyei-Mensa-Bonsu to NPP

45 minutes ago

NPP National Council to decide fate of presidential aspirants today NPP National Council to decide fate of presidential aspirants today

1 hour ago

Desist from social media misconduct or face sanctions — Nursing and Midwifery Council warns practitioners Desist from social media misconduct or face sanctions — Nursing and Midwifery Co...

1 hour ago

Former Majority Leader and Member of Parliament for Suame, Osei Kyei-Mensa-Bonsu Bawumia has impeccable character befitting of NPP flagbearer — Kyei-Mensa-Bonsu

13 hours ago

Twelve arrested for illegal mining that destroyed 3km of Takoradi–Nsuta rail line at Nsuta Twelve arrested for illegal mining that destroyed 3km of Takoradi–Nsuta rail lin...

14 hours ago

FDA slaps pregnant woman with GH¢25,000 fine for illegal TikTok advert FDA slaps pregnant woman with GH¢25,000 fine for illegal TikTok advert  

14 hours ago

Walewale Police arrest man for brutal machete attack on suspected phone thief Walewale Police arrest man for brutal machete attack on suspected phone thief

14 hours ago

Wontumi granted GH¢1 million bail in ongoing illegal mining probe Wontumi granted GH¢1 million bail in ongoing illegal mining probe

14 hours ago

Customs Officer in court over alleged extortionat KIA Customs Officer in court over alleged extortion at KIA

14 hours ago

President Mahama to honour Xi Jinpings invitation to China President Mahama to honour Xi Jinping's invitation to China

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line