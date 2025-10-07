Morocco remains 2025 AFCON sole host, says CAF

Patrice Motsepe, president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), has confirmed that Morocco remains fully backed to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, despite the current challenges facing the country.

Asked about the situation in Morocco, Motsepe said: “Our position is very clear: ‘Morocco is Plan A, Morocco is Plan B, Morocco is Plan C. In other words, Morocco is the only plan for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.’”

This comes as Morocco has been witnessing several peaceful protests across the country, which have been overshadowed in some instances by riots that turned violent last week with reports of vandalism and classes with police. The demonstrations, led by GenZ212 among other youth movements reflect growing public frustration over socio-economic gaps and call for basic social rights particularly within healthcare and education.

Amid the situation, a wave of online campaigns has emerged internationally, targeting Morocco’s hosting rights for major sporting events such as the 2030 FIFA World Cup and the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). These campaigns questioned the country’s readiness and stability, attempting to link internal unrest to its role as host.

In response, CAF reaffirmed its confidence in Morocco, emphasizing that the hosting rights remain fully in the country’s hands, dismissing rumors and the politically motivated attempts to undermine Morocco’s progress.

He added that CAF will work closely with the Moroccan government, citizens, and football authorities to ensure the tournament is a success. “We are completely confident, and we will work with the Moroccan Football Federation, the government, the people, and all Moroccans to host the most successful Africa Cup of Nations in history,” Motsepe said.