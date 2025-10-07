2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Black Stars have their destiny in their hands - Asamoah Gyan

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has urged the Black Stars to give their all in their final two matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, as the team pushes to secure a fifth appearance at the global showpiece.

Ghana will face the Central African Republic and Comoros in their concluding Group I fixtures, with the first clash scheduled for Wednesday at the Stade d’Honneur de Meknes. The match kicks off at 16:00 GMT.

The Black Stars currently top their group and could book their ticket to the World Cup with a win against the Central African Republic, provided other results go in their favour.

Gyan, who has joined the team’s camp in Casablanca, acknowledged the pressure surrounding the decisive fixtures but remains confident in the players’ ability to deliver.

“We are very close. The players have their destiny in their hands. They have done all the work and must add the finishing touch. They should go out, play their hearts out and get the win," he told 3 Sports.

“Some games come with good pressure and keep you on your toes. This is one of those games. I feel there is a bit of pressure, but that is normal. Some of the players did it in 2022, and I am sure they can handle it," he added.

The Black Stars are expected to depart Casablanca for Meknes today ahead of Wednesday’s crucial tie. They will wrap up their qualifying campaign with a home fixture against Comoros on October 12 at the Accra Sports Stadium.