2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Black Stars to depart for Meknes today ahead of Central African Republic clash

TUE, 07 OCT 2025

The Black Stars are set to depart Casablanca today, October 7, for Meknes ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying clash with the Central African Republic.

The team has been based in Casablanca since Sunday, intensifying preparations for the crucial Matchday 9 encounter in the qualification series.

Under the guidance of head coach Otto Addo, Ghana held its training sessions at the Mohammed V Sports Complex, with 20 players taking part in Monday’s workout.

The Black Stars will take on the Central African Republic at the Stade d’Honneur de Meknes on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, with kick-off scheduled for 16:00 GMT.

Currently sitting atop Group I with 19 points, Ghana is aiming to secure qualification for its fifth FIFA World Cup appearance, having previously featured in the global showpiece in 2006 (Germany), 2010 (South Africa), 2014 (Brazil), and 2022 (Qatar).

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

