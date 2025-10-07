ModernGhana logo
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Black Stars hold first training session with 20 players ahead of CAR clash [PHOTOS]

TUE, 07 OCT 2025

The Black Stars continued their preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers with a second training session at the Mohammed V Sports Complex in Casablanca on Tuesday.

Twenty players took part in the session as Ghana intensified readiness for their crucial Matchday 9 encounter against the Central African Republic (CAR).

Those involved included goalkeepers Lawrence Ati Zigi, Benjamin Asare, and Joseph Anang; defenders Alidu Seidu, Gideon Mensah, Jerome Opoku, Ebenezer Annan, and Alexander Djiku; midfielders Elisha Owusu, Thomas Partey, Kwasi Sibo, and Prince Owusu; as well as attackers Mohammed Kudus, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Joseph Paintsil, Christopher Bonsu Baah, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Jordan Ayew, Brandon Thomas-Asante, and Antoine Semenyo.

The team is expected to depart for Meknes later today, where they will finalize preparations ahead of Wednesday’s clash.

Ghana will lock horns with the Central African Republic at the Stade d’Honneur de Meknes on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, with kickoff scheduled for 16:00 GMT.

The Black Stars currently lead Group I with 19 points and are aiming to secure qualification for a fifth World Cup appearance.

107202581634-otjvn0y442-5568292128540223038177206845679582554216389n

107202581634-uypctgfsrm-5573390058540233304842846947377449886900057n

107202581635-1i830o4bav-5574471678540224238177086261361024030069712n

107202581635-0g830n4ayt-5574643168540223838177123736838451797160817n

107202581636-8ds2wjivup-5575463298540224171510425852964867659549065n

107202581637-rvmypdb553-5575926148540224638177047549826487135377003n

107202581637-23041q5ddx-5576343238540234071509436111196490928157087n

107202581638-k5fri7t2h0-5576345558540226471510198487334984289583025n

107202581639-k5fri7t2h0-5576353788540221738177336514008021062112139n

107202581640-0f72ylkxxs-5576829348540224204843755349034368817416637n

107202581640-k5grj7u3h1-5577247708540221204844055696336074032907871n

107202581641-8cs1vihuup-5577252618540222238177284770696078118947293n

107202581642-txobrfdq5l-5577663228540233238176186264397002112025224n

107202581642-h40n1r5eey-5576345558540226471510198487334984289583025n

107202581643-qulxocb543-5576353788540221738177336514008021062112139n

107202581643-wbreuigtto-5576829348540224204843755349034368817416637n

107202581643-1i830o4bav-5577247708540221204844055696336074032907871n

107202581644-1j041q5ccw-5577252618540222238177284770696078118947293n

107202581645-8cs1wjivup-5577663228540233238176186264397002112025224n

107202581645-uaqctgfsrn-5577699558540222204843953803402476691630749n

107202581646-vaqdtgfssn-5578651918540220504844127779676829875626149n

107202581647-1h830o4aau-5579013408540231004843077518105070680724770n

107202581647-uypctgfsrm-5581059688540232704842905754933429544642640n

107202581648-1h830n4aau-5581087658540230071509832814180698651580417n

107202581649-1j041q5ccw-558425512854023133817637668303588671091720n

107202581650-vaqdthgssn-5577663228540233238176186264397002112025224n

107202581651-1j041p5ccw-5577699558540222204843953803402476691630749n

107202581651-0h830n4ayt-5578651918540220504844127779676829875626149n

107202581652-qulxocb543-5579013408540231004843077518105070680724770n

107202581653-j5eq27t2gb-5581059688540232704842905754933429544642640n

107202581653-txoaredq5l-5581449888540221938177313028650682317422103n

107202581654-h40o2r6eey-5581527438540227804843398265685804367596145n

107202581655-l5gsj7v331-5581899448540233171509523174201099368591362n

107202581656-0eu2xkjwwr-5582987738540232571509582895479047530899683n

107202581657-j5fqi7t2gb-5583632758540230938176413986244339256517717n

107202581657-23041q5dcw-558425512854023133817637668303588671091720n

107202581658-qulwoba442-5584451818540232738176231436734934536488045n

107202581659-m6htl8w331-558656368854023017150982947661329346936568n

107202581659-typbsferqm-5588088348540223938177113004083679747120605n

107202581700-ptkwn0y442-5588359678540230138176491013165542653160518n

107202581701-1i841p5bbv-5588577268540221904843981420325524815109702n

107202581702-g30n1r5ddx-5588708538540225638176945112688442400751905n

107202581703-k5grj7u3h1-5588883498540233504842827178243537706845704n

107202581704-rwnyqdcp53-5589002188540229671509877936635801499832709n

107202581705-uypcsferrm-5589054318540230104843165242081089641697989n

107202581705-8eu2xkjwvr-559065431854022877150996960121011266817473n

107202581706-8csevihutp-5591052378540233071509535778436846240145240n

107202581707-tyobsfer6l-5591213378540225271510315142348767731653129n

107202581708-wbreuhgtt3-5596557958540222504843928488077246536089908n

107202581708-0f730m4yxs-560101074854022403817710633762298215825042n

107202581709-vaqdthfssn-5610882608540232671509575302367247275829194n

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

