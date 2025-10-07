2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Black Stars hold first training session with 20 players ahead of CAR clash [PHOTOS]

The Black Stars continued their preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers with a second training session at the Mohammed V Sports Complex in Casablanca on Tuesday.

Twenty players took part in the session as Ghana intensified readiness for their crucial Matchday 9 encounter against the Central African Republic (CAR).

Those involved included goalkeepers Lawrence Ati Zigi, Benjamin Asare, and Joseph Anang; defenders Alidu Seidu, Gideon Mensah, Jerome Opoku, Ebenezer Annan, and Alexander Djiku; midfielders Elisha Owusu, Thomas Partey, Kwasi Sibo, and Prince Owusu; as well as attackers Mohammed Kudus, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Joseph Paintsil, Christopher Bonsu Baah, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Jordan Ayew, Brandon Thomas-Asante, and Antoine Semenyo.

The team is expected to depart for Meknes later today, where they will finalize preparations ahead of Wednesday’s clash.

Ghana will lock horns with the Central African Republic at the Stade d’Honneur de Meknes on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, with kickoff scheduled for 16:00 GMT.

The Black Stars currently lead Group I with 19 points and are aiming to secure qualification for a fifth World Cup appearance.