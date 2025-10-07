ModernGhana logo
'I am fully all in' - Kane open to new Bayern deal

By BBC
Football News I am fully all in - Kane open to new Bayern deal
TUE, 07 OCT 2025

Harry Kane says his interest in returning to the Premier League has cooled and he is willing to open talks with Bayern Munich about a new contract.

Kane is halfway through the four-year deal he signed when joining from Tottenham Hotspur for £86.4m in the summer of 2023.

The 32-year-old has scored 103 goals in 106 appearances for the German club, helping them win the 2024-25 Bundesliga title - the first honour of his career.

Tottenham manager Thomas Frank has said he would like to see Kane return to England, where he needs 48 goals to eclipse Alan Shearer's all-time Premier League scoring record of 260.

But the England captain says he is no longer as keen on returning home as he once was, and would consider extending his stay in Bavaria.

"In terms of staying longer, I could definitely see that," he said.

"I spoke openly a couple of weeks ago that I have not had those conversations with Bayern yet, but if they were to arise I would be willing to talk and have an honest conversation.

"Obviously it depends on how the next year or so goes and what we achieve together. Right now, I would say we are in a fantastic moment and I am not thinking about anything else.

"In terms of the Premier League, I don't know. If you had asked me when I first left to go to Bayern, I would have said for sure I would come back.

"Now I have been there a couple of years I would probably say that has gone down a little bit, but I wouldn't say I would never go back.

"What I have learned in my career is that different opportunities and different timings happen and things fall in place. Going back to my first point with Bayern right now I am fully all in with Bayern."

Kane is all-time top scorer for both Tottenham and England and recently became the fastest player this century to reach 100 goals for a club playing in one of Europe's top five leagues, reaching the landmark in just 104 games for Bayern. But a trophy had eluded him until he lifted the German title last season.

Kane says he was not sure how he would react after ending his trophy drought, but now believes it has made him hungry for more.

"When you win a title like I did last year, maybe it could be easy to go the other way and be like, 'OK I've done what I wanted to achieve'," he said.

"But it's given me more motivation to do more and be better. I think I've shown that this year.

"I was interested in how I would feel after winning a trophy. Obviously there's still a lot more I want to achieve in terms of other trophies and bigger trophies for sure.

"But I think it was always just, in my head, what I was going to feel like after I did achieve winning my first one.

"But for sure, I pushed myself the other way in terms of being even better, eating even cleaner, doing more gym. Just trying to get the most out of what I've got right now."

