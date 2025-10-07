John Stones: England and Man City defender considered retiring because of injury

England and Manchester City defender John Stones says he considered retiring last season because of injury.

Stones made just 11 Premier League appearances last campaign because of foot and hamstring issues, the latter ending his season in February.

The 31-year-old has represented England at five major tournaments, but has not played for the Three Lions since October 2024, with Thomas Tuchel taking over as manager in January.

Stones is in the squad for Thursday's friendly against Wales at Wembley and the World Cup qualifier against Latvia on Tuesday, 14 October (both 19:45 BST).

Victory in Riga will secure England's place at next summer's World Cup finals, which is being hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

"Last season was tough for me, to the point where I thought about stopping," Stones told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"I didn't want to do it. I had had enough of being so professional and trying to do everything right in my power, to then keep breaking down and not having the answers. It was a very difficult place to be in."

Injuries have prevented Stones from making more than 27 appearances in a single league campaign for City, who he joined from Everton in 2016.

"There comes a point where you don't know why it happens and it is even harder when you put in so much effort, or you are ultra professional, to be able to play and be available," Stones continued.

"When that time comes and something happens, it would be easier to say 'well I didn't do X, Y and Z that's why' - but when you do it, it's then mentally challenging. Hopefully I don't go back to that place."

Stones has made five starts this season, though Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola appears to favour a centre-back partnership of Ruben Dias and Josko Gvardiol.

"My emotions were high. I wasn't thinking straight. I don't think deep down I would have ever done it [retired]," said Stones.

"I said years ago when City wanted me to have a new challenge, I said 'I am going to fight'. That's all I have known since I was a kid - why should I stop that now?

"So yes, there is that fight in me and that winning mentality that doesn't want to stop."

Tuchel said last week that no player is guaranteed a place in his England squad, and left out Phil Foden, Jude Bellingham and Jack Grealish.

Yet Stones' value to Tuchel became clear in June when, despite being injured, he was asked to join the squad in Spain for a warm-weather training camp.

"My love for England, I think it's difficult to put into words. I love England so much - I love playing for England," Stones said.

"I have had some of the best moments in my career playing for England [and at] tournaments. When he [Tuchel] said, 'will I come out and be with the guys and continue my training', it was a no-brainer.

"I wanted to be there, be around the guys. He saw it from so many points of view. I hadn't been around the team [and] he knew that I was lonely training by myself, being in a difficult spot.

"[But also] to be a presence, to be someone to speak to, a vent for the younger guys. I suppose knowing that someone [who is not fit] is willing to come and be part of a team, that shows a great deal to the lads that are coming into the squad and what England has and has created over the years.

"For me to come and show my face, offer advice, be a good team-mate - it was a special moment."

Newcastle's Anthony Gordon has impressed on the left wing under Tuchel, but believes he has been nowhere near his best when playing for the national side.

"I think I have probably been at 50% in an England shirt," he said on BBC Radio 5 Live. "I am nowhere near where I can get to. But I am feeling more comfortable every time I play.

"I'm looking forward to performing like that more often. I probably should have been putting in those performances a little bit earlier. I felt I played well in Serbia and I'm looking to kick on from there."

Gordon is not surprised Tuchel selected the same squad from the September camp, which he described as "the best I have been a part of in terms of the vibe of the camp" because "everything clicked on and off the pitch".