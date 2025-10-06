ModernGhana logo
I know my time will come - Kotoko striker Albert Amoah not giving up on Black Stars call-up

MON, 06 OCT 2025

Asante Kotoko forward Albert Amoah remains upbeat about his chances of breaking into the Black Stars squad, despite being overlooked for Ghana’s upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against the Central African Republic and Comoros.

Amoah, who has been one of the standout performers for the Porcupine Warriors this season, was left out of Otto Addo’s 24-man squad, a decision that has sparked debate among sections of the club’s supporters and football fans nationwide. Many have questioned his exclusion, considering his consistent goalscoring form and influential displays in the Ghana Premier League.

Speaking after Kotoko’s goalless draw with Heart of Lions in their Matchday 4 fixture at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, the former Great Olympics striker said he remains patient and hopeful.

“I feel okay, and I congratulate everyone who got called. They have the support of all of us here, and I know my time will come," Amoah said after the game.

For now, the in-form attacker says his focus remains firmly on delivering for Kotoko in both domestic and continental competitions. He believes that continued strong performances will eventually earn him a spot in the national team setup.

Amoah will look to maintain his fine run when Kotoko face Bibiani GoldStars on Wednesday in an outstanding league fixture.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

