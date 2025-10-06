2026 World Cup Qualifiers: GFA warns Black Stars’ clash with Central African Republic could be tricky

Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Henry Asante Twum, has described Ghana’s upcoming World Cup qualifier against the Central African Republic (CAR) as a potentially tricky encounter.

The Black Stars will face CAR in Matchday 9 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers at the Stade d'Honneur de Meknes on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, with kick-off slated for 16:00 GMT.

Speaking to Asempa FM, Asante Twum emphasized the need for caution while highlighting the team’s determination to secure a positive result.

"The game against Central African Republic (CAR) will be a tricky one, but we don't want to experience what happened in Chad again, so we must do everything possible to win this game," he said.

He also pointed out the significance of the final qualifier against Comoros in Accra, describing it as an opportunity to cap off the campaign on a high note.

"CAR are fighting for nothing, and that is why it is tricky. We must get this done to make the final game against Comoros a crowning moment for the team and the entire country, he added.

The Black Stars began preparations on Sunday, October 5, opening camp in Casablanca ahead of the trip to CAR. They are scheduled to host Comoros on Sunday, October 12.

Ghana is aiming to secure its fifth World Cup appearance, having previously featured in 2006, 2010, 2014, and 2022 in Germany, South Africa, Brazil, and Qatar, respectively.