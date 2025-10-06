ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

2026 World Cup Qualifiers: GFA warns Black Stars’ clash with Central African Republic could be tricky

Football News 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: GFA warns Black Stars’ clash with Central African Republic could be tricky
MON, 06 OCT 2025

Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Henry Asante Twum, has described Ghana’s upcoming World Cup qualifier against the Central African Republic (CAR) as a potentially tricky encounter.

The Black Stars will face CAR in Matchday 9 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers at the Stade d'Honneur de Meknes on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, with kick-off slated for 16:00 GMT.

Speaking to Asempa FM, Asante Twum emphasized the need for caution while highlighting the team’s determination to secure a positive result.

"The game against Central African Republic (CAR) will be a tricky one, but we don't want to experience what happened in Chad again, so we must do everything possible to win this game," he said.

He also pointed out the significance of the final qualifier against Comoros in Accra, describing it as an opportunity to cap off the campaign on a high note.

"CAR are fighting for nothing, and that is why it is tricky. We must get this done to make the final game against Comoros a crowning moment for the team and the entire country, he added.

The Black Stars began preparations on Sunday, October 5, opening camp in Casablanca ahead of the trip to CAR. They are scheduled to host Comoros on Sunday, October 12.

Ghana is aiming to secure its fifth World Cup appearance, having previously featured in 2006, 2010, 2014, and 2022 in Germany, South Africa, Brazil, and Qatar, respectively.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

18 minutes ago

October 6: Cedi sells at GHS13.45 per $1 on forex market, GHS12.56 on interbank October 6: Cedi sells at GHS13.45 per $1 on forex market, GHS12.56 on interbank 

18 minutes ago

15-member ECOWAS election observer team arrives in Cte d’Ivoire ahead of October 25 polls 15-member ECOWAS election observer team arrives in Côte d’Ivoire ahead of Octobe...

18 minutes ago

Presidential Aide for Government Communications, Dr. Samuel Ayeh There’s real commitment towards galamsey fight under Mahama — Presidential Staff...

18 minutes ago

Managing News Editor for the Newscenta Newspaper, Elvis Darko Galamsey fight: The only significant intervention ever taken is Akufo-Addo’s ban...

23 minutes ago

Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka Ghanaians to honour Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka with 40th Day Memorial at Unive...

37 minutes ago

National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia 'Shameful' New Juaben South MP must fulfill promise to resign after Akwatia win ...

2 hours ago

Suhum fire rescuers retrieve body of newborn from toilet pit; mother arrested Suhum fire rescuers retrieve body of newborn from toilet pit; mother arrested

2 hours ago

NIA begins distribution of Ghana cards to children aged 6–14 NIA begins distribution of Ghana cards to children aged 6–14

2 hours ago

Masked gunmen attack Sampa; policeman killed, several injured in violent clash Masked gunmen attack Sampa; policeman killed, several injured in violent clash

2 hours ago

A Vice president can be president — Haruna Iddrisu defends prayer for Prof Opoku-Agyemang A Vice president can be president — Haruna Iddrisu defends prayer for Prof Opoku...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line