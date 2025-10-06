ModernGhana logo
2025/26 GPL: Bashir Hayford satisfied with goalless draw against Asante Kotoko

Heart of Lions head coach Bashir Hayford expressed satisfaction after his side held Asante Kotoko to a goalless draw at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, in Matchday 4 of the ongoing league campaign.

The result keeps the Kpando-based team unbeaten and at the summit of the league table with 10 points from four matches.

However, Hayford emphasized that maintaining their unbeaten streak mattered more to him than topping the standings.

“It was a very hard-fought match, and we split the points; it is okay for me.

"It is not even [about staying at] the top, it is the unbeaten for the four matches [that we’ve played so far]. It speaks volumes, so I like it that way,” he said.

  • What next?

Heart of Lions will next face unbeaten rivals Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium in Matchday 5, as both sides continue their pursuit of a strong start to the season.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

