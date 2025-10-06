2025/26 GPL: It's a progress - Kotoko coach Karim Zito after drawing with Heart of Lions

Asante Kotoko head coach Abdul-Karim Zito beleives drawing goalless against Heart of Lions was an improvement on its previous performances.

The Porcupine Warriors hosted the Kpando-based side in the Matchday 4 games at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

In previous games, Heart of Lions had dominated Kotoko.

However, speaking after the game, Zito stressed that he was impressed with the outcome of the game.

"I’m okay with a point; it’s better than losing, but there is an improvement," he said.

“We are not yet there, but there is an improvement…so it wasn’t bad”, while adding that the team will work to score more goals in subsequent games," Zito added.

What next?

Asante Kotoko will now prepare to face their outstanding league game against Bibianu GoldStars on Wednesday, October 8 at 19:00 GMT at the DUN's Park.