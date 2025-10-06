2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Sports Minister Kofi Adams calls on Ghanaians to back Black Stars ahead of CAR and Comoros gamesCup Qualifiers

Minister for Youth and Sports, Kofi Adams, has rallied Ghanaians to unite behind the Black Stars as the team heads into the decisive final phase of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Ghana will take on the Central African Republic and Comoros in their Matchday 9 and 10 fixtures, with a spot at the global showpiece firmly within reach.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Member of Parliament for Buem Constituency expressed confidence in the team’s character and determination, while urging fans to keep their faith and support unwavering.

“Our Black Stars have shown incredible determination and skill throughout this campaign,” he said.

“I am optimistic about their ability to secure qualification and bring glory to Ghana. With your support through prayers, cheers, and positive thoughts, we can lift their spirits and motivate them to succeed.”

Adams also emphasised the need for unity as the nation rallies behind the team.

“Our journey to the tournament is within reach,” the MP for Buem Constituency affirmed.

“With faith, collective effort, and the relentless spirit of our Black Stars, I believe they will rise to the occasion and bring honour to Ghana.”

The minister further encouraged Ghanaians to stand firmly behind the team as they prepare for the crucial double-header.

“Go Black Stars! Ghana is behind you all the way,” he added.

The Black Stars currently sit atop their qualifying group with 19 points—three ahead of second-placed Madagascar—placing them in a strong position going into the final two games.

The team opened camp in Casablanca on Sunday to prepare for Wednesday’s encounter with the Central African Republic, before returning home to conclude their campaign against Comoros at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, October 12.