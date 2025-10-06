'I'll take Ferguson & Wenger to dinner' - Guardiola

Reaching a milestone 250 Premier League wins is an achievement that requires a special kind of celebration.

That is what Pep Guardiola is planning after Manchester City's 1-0 win over Brentford secured him access to an exclusive club of managers who have accomplished the feat with a single club.

Only Sir Alex Ferguson (Manchester United) and Arsene Wenger (Arsenal) have done so previously - and Guardiola is already planning a football fan's dream guest list to toast the landmark.

"It's an honour to be alongside Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger, I will invite them to a good dinner," said the Spaniard, who is in his 10th campaign with City.

"It's a pleasure to be part of that in Premier League history, really pleased. Now let's go for 250 more."

Having taken 349 top-flight matches to reach the landmark, Guardiola managed it in record time - 55 games quicker than Ferguson (404) with Wenger (424) next.

In the Premier League era, David Moyes also has 250 wins under his belt, but has achieved them across spells with multiple clubs.

Guardiola has joined a list of 16 other bosses to reach the tally in the history of the English top flight, including Bill Shankly (Liverpool), Matt Busby (Manchester United) and Brian Clough (Nottingham Forest).

'Sensational' record speaks for itself

It has been difficult to leave Guardiola out of any discussion regarding English football's greatest managers.

Since joining City in 2016, the 54-year-old has steered them to six Premier League triumphs, one Champions League, two FA Cups and four League Cups.

They became just the second side to achieve a historic Treble when they won the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup in 2023.

Who Guardiola has enjoyed facing the most

Minimum five games

Teams Games played Wins for Guardiola Win success % Watford 10 10 100.00 Fulham 10 10 100.00 Sheffield United 6 6 100.00 Burnley 15 14 93.33 Bournemouth 14 13 92.86

Source: Opta • Premier League only

But there have been other notable milestones for the club en route to 250 wins under Guardiola.

In 2017-18 City became the first team to accumulate 100 points in one season - winning 32 of 38 games - while they are also the only team to have won four Premier League titles in a row.

During that dominant run of success, City averaged 28 wins per season with only Ferguson winning more titles (13) than Guardiola's six.

"He's one of the greatest ever to do it," said former Manchester City defender Micah Richards on Sky Sports.

"When we talk about Guardiola it's not just the wins, it's how they've won, how he's changed football, the tiki-taka [style of play].

"A lot of people said it wouldn't work when he first came and that first season was a little bit of a disappointment by his standards - but ever since then they've just taken the game to new heights.

"He's had to bring in players, he's had to suffer injuries but standards always remain the same.

"For a team to win the Premier League four years in a run is just sensational stuff."

Who Guardiola has least enjoyed facing

Minimum five games

Teams Games played Wins for Guardiola Win success % Liverpool 18 5 27.78 Tottenham Hotspur 19 8 42.11 Manchester United 19 10 52.63 Chelsea 18 11 61.11 Crystal Palace 18 11 61.11

Source: Opta • Premier League only

City have accumulated more than 90 points in the Premier League in four of Guardiola's nine full seasons - a remarkable achievement considering that marker had only ever been reached on five occasions prior to his arrival in England.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss' win percentage of 71.6% is better than anyone else in the division's history, outshining Ferguson and Antonio Conte with 65.2% and 62.9% respectively.

Across his 349 Premier League matches, Guardiola's side have scored 842 goals and conceded 299.

While he signed a deal to stay at City until 2027, Guardiola's long-term future remains uncertain.

Yet there can be no doubt about the successful impact he has had on English football.