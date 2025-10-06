2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Brandon Thomas-Asante earns late Black Stars call-up to replace injured Inaki Williams

Coventry City forward Brandon Thomas-Asante has earned a late call-up to the Black Stars squad ahead of Ghana’s final round of games in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches.

The 25-year-old replaces Inaki Williams, who has been ruled out after picking up an injury during Athletic Club’s clash with Real Mallorca on Saturday.

Thomas-Asante, who has been in impressive form for Coventry in the Championship, was initially omitted from the squad to face the Central African Republic (CAR) and Comoros.

However, Williams’ setback has opened the door for his return to the national team, his first since featuring in the Unity Cup in May.

The in-form striker has already joined the team’s camp and is expected to take part in training on Monday, October 4.

Thomas-Asante has been a key figure for Coventry this season, scoring five goals and providing three assists in just nine league appearances.

He underlined his fine run of form with a brace in the 3-1 victory over Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

At the international level, Thomas-Asante has made four appearances for Ghana, netting one goal.

The Black Stars will face CAR on Wednesday, October 8, at the Stade d'Honneur de Meknes in Morocco, before hosting Comoros at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, October 12.