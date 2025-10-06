It’s a privilege to work with Habib Beye - Stade Rennais defender Alidu Seidu

Ghana defender Alidu Seidu has credited new Rennes manager Habib Beye for revitalising both the team and his personal confidence following a lengthy injury absence.

The 24-year-old right-back, who returned to action this season after recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury, said Beye’s arrival has brought renewed energy and ambition to the French side.

"So far, it’s been a very good vibe. He came with big ambition, and the training is intense," Seidu told Flashscore in an interview facilitated by Ligue 1.

"For me, it’s a privilege to work with him because he’s experienced as a player and now he’s giving us that experience on the pitch."

Beye, a former defender for Marseille and Aston Villa, took charge of Rennes in January 2025 while Seidu was still in rehabilitation. Since then, the Senegalese coach has earned plaudits for introducing a dynamic and disciplined style to the team.

Having made four appearances so far this season, Seidu believes Beye’s leadership can propel Rennes toward their goal of European qualification.

With Rennes currently sitting 10th in the Ligue 1 standings with 10 points, Seidu remains determined to play a key role in the club’s resurgence and continue his comeback story under Beye’s guidance.