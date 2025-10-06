ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

It’s a privilege to work with Habib Beye - Stade Rennais defender Alidu Seidu

Football News It’s a privilege to work with Habib Beye - Stade Rennais defender Alidu Seidu
MON, 06 OCT 2025

Ghana defender Alidu Seidu has credited new Rennes manager Habib Beye for revitalising both the team and his personal confidence following a lengthy injury absence.

The 24-year-old right-back, who returned to action this season after recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury, said Beye’s arrival has brought renewed energy and ambition to the French side.

"So far, it’s been a very good vibe. He came with big ambition, and the training is intense," Seidu told Flashscore in an interview facilitated by Ligue 1.

"For me, it’s a privilege to work with him because he’s experienced as a player and now he’s giving us that experience on the pitch."

Beye, a former defender for Marseille and Aston Villa, took charge of Rennes in January 2025 while Seidu was still in rehabilitation. Since then, the Senegalese coach has earned plaudits for introducing a dynamic and disciplined style to the team.

Having made four appearances so far this season, Seidu believes Beye’s leadership can propel Rennes toward their goal of European qualification.

With Rennes currently sitting 10th in the Ligue 1 standings with 10 points, Seidu remains determined to play a key role in the club’s resurgence and continue his comeback story under Beye’s guidance.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

6 hours ago

Team Brazil, owned by tech entrepeur Marcelo Claure, won the race. By OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT (AFP) Africa joins E1 powerboat show in rainy Lagos

9 hours ago

GHS deploys 20,000 doses of Mpox vaccines to Western Region GHS deploys 20,000 doses of Mpox vaccines to Western Region

9 hours ago

Volta Health Directorate refutes misleading viral video of altercation at Sogakope Hospital Volta Health Directorate refutes misleading viral video of altercation at Sogako...

9 hours ago

Illegal mining ravages western railway line at Bonsawere Illegal mining ravages western railway line at Bonsawere

10 hours ago

Deplorable roads in Adidome causing accidents – Assembly Member Deplorable roads in Adidome causing accidents – Assembly Member  

10 hours ago

Use your gowns and wigs to protect the nation – Rt. Rev. Dr Tortoto Judiciary Use your gowns and wigs to protect the nation – Rt. Rev. Dr Torto to Judiciary

10 hours ago

PURC defends tariff decisions as public criticise utility hikes PURC defends tariff decisions as public criticise utility hikes 

10 hours ago

President Mahama breaks ground for Bright International Amusement Park President Mahama breaks ground for Bright International Amusement Park

10 hours ago

8 foreigners arrested for illegal gold operations in Bono Region 8 foreigners arrested for illegal gold operations in Bono Region

10 hours ago

Togbe Afede XIV, the Agbogbomefia of Asogli State Corruption is product of disrespect for truth – Togbe Afede  

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line