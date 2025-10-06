I am proud to see many Ghanaians in French Ligue 1 - Alidu Seidu

Ghana defender Alidu Seidu has expressed his pride in the increasing number of Ghanaian footballers thriving in France’s Ligue 1, describing their presence as a strong reflection of the country’s footballing pedigree.

The Stade Rennais right-back, who has earned a solid reputation in the French top flight, said it was inspiring to see more compatriots competing at the highest level in Europe.

“This is very good for us because Ligue 1 is one of the biggest leagues in the world. Seeing more Ghanaians here makes me proud. It shows we have the quality to compete at the highest level,” Seidu told Flashscore.com .

This season, Ligue 1 boasts a vibrant Ghanaian contingent, including Gideon Mensah (Auxerre), Salis Abdul Samed (Lens), Ernest Nuamah (Lyon), Mohammed Salisu (Monaco), and Nathaniel Adjei (Lorient).

Seidu’s remarks capture a shared sense of camaraderie and national pride among Ghanaian players excelling abroad. His own rise from the Ghanaian football system to becoming a mainstay at Rennes serves as motivation for young talents aspiring to follow in his footsteps.

The growing presence of Ghanaian footballers in France not only enhances the country’s reputation on the European stage but also enriches the national team’s talent pool — a development that bodes well for the future of Ghanaian football.