Ghana must qualify for 2026 World Cup - Alidu Seidu

MON, 06 OCT 2025

Ghana defender Alidu Seidu has stressed the need for the Black Stars to secure qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, declaring that the team must reclaim its place among the world’s elite.

The versatile right-back makes a return to the national team for the final round of qualifiers against the Central African Republic and Comoros later this month, following a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.

In an interview with Flashscore.com, Seidu said he is fully focused on helping Ghana bounce back after the disappointment of failing to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

"We must qualify for the World Cup," he said emphatically.

"Ghana is a big football nation, and missing AFCON was a disappointment. We need patience, but with our young players, we'll be strong and difficult to beat in a few years," he added.

The Black Stars began their training camp on Sunday in Casablanca, Morocco, as preparations ramp up for the decisive fixtures.

Ghana will play the Central African Republic at the Stade d'Honneur de Meknès on Wednesday, October 8, before hosting Comoros at the Accra Sports Stadium to conclude the qualifying campaign.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

