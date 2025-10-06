2026 World Cup Qualifiers: I was excited with Black Stars' win over Mali, says defender Alidu Seidu

Ghana defender Alidu Seidu has expressed his delight following the Black Stars’ hard-fought 1-0 victory over Mali in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The narrow win, though hard-earned, proved vital for Ghana’s qualification hopes after their disappointing 1-1 draw with Chad.

The result has now placed the Black Stars in a strong position, needing just four points from their final two matches to book a spot at the global showpiece.

Seidu, who has been recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury, watched the game from afar but was elated by the team’s performance.

"I was very happy when we beat Mali because they are a strong team with big talents," Seidu told Flashscore.com.

The Rennes defender has endured a lengthy spell on the sidelines but recently completed a successful return to action, displaying the same grit and composure that earned him a place in Ghana’s setup.

His comeback is seen as a major boost for both club and country as he eyes a return to the national team for the upcoming qualifiers.

Ghana are set to face the Central African Republic and Comoros in their final group games, and Seidu remains confident the team can finish the job.

"We must qualify for the World Cup," he emphasised.

Having returned to full fitness, Seidu has been named in the Black Stars squad for the decisive fixtures — a timely reinforcement as Ghana push to secure a place at the 2026 World Cup.