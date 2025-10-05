PL: Haaland goal earns Guardiola 250th Premier League win

Erling Haaland continued his prolific form as Manchester City battled to a narrow victory over Brentford and gave boss Pep Guardiola his 250th Premier League win.

Guardiola is the 16th manager to reach the milestone with a single club, but has done so in just 349 games - 74 games quicker than anyone else.

Haaland outmuscled Sepp van den Berg to gather Josko Gvardiol's looping cross, then wriggled away from the defender before precisely slotting past Caoimhin Kelleher.

It is the Norwegian striker's third goal this week and his 18th in 11 games for club and country this season.

City had to hold on to their slim lead at the Gtech Community Stadium for more than 80 minutes but limited Brentford to few opportunities, despite the game opening up somewhat in a scrappy second half.

Victory moves City up to fifth before the international break, but there was concern for midfielder Rodri when he hobbled off with injury after just 21 minutes.

The Spaniard missed much of last season with an anterior cruciate ligament injury and is yet to return to the form that won him the Ballon d'Or last year.