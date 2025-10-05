ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

PL: Haaland goal earns Guardiola 250th Premier League win

By BBC
Football News PL: Haaland goal earns Guardiola 250th Premier League win
SUN, 05 OCT 2025

Erling Haaland continued his prolific form as Manchester City battled to a narrow victory over Brentford and gave boss Pep Guardiola his 250th Premier League win.

Guardiola is the 16th manager to reach the milestone with a single club, but has done so in just 349 games - 74 games quicker than anyone else.

Haaland outmuscled Sepp van den Berg to gather Josko Gvardiol's looping cross, then wriggled away from the defender before precisely slotting past Caoimhin Kelleher.

It is the Norwegian striker's third goal this week and his 18th in 11 games for club and country this season.

City had to hold on to their slim lead at the Gtech Community Stadium for more than 80 minutes but limited Brentford to few opportunities, despite the game opening up somewhat in a scrappy second half.

Victory moves City up to fifth before the international break, but there was concern for midfielder Rodri when he hobbled off with injury after just 21 minutes.

The Spaniard missed much of last season with an anterior cruciate ligament injury and is yet to return to the form that won him the Ballon d'Or last year.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

54 minutes ago

Team Brazil, owned by tech entrepeur Marcelo Claure, won the race. By OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT (AFP) Africa joins E1 powerboat show in rainy Lagos

4 hours ago

GHS deploys 20,000 doses of Mpox vaccines to Western Region GHS deploys 20,000 doses of Mpox vaccines to Western Region

4 hours ago

Volta Health Directorate refutes misleading viral video of altercation at Sogakope Hospital Volta Health Directorate refutes misleading viral video of altercation at Sogako...

4 hours ago

Illegal mining ravages western railway line at Bonsawere Illegal mining ravages western railway line at Bonsawere

5 hours ago

Deplorable roads in Adidome causing accidents – Assembly Member Deplorable roads in Adidome causing accidents – Assembly Member  

5 hours ago

Use your gowns and wigs to protect the nation – Rt. Rev. Dr Tortoto Judiciary Use your gowns and wigs to protect the nation – Rt. Rev. Dr Torto to Judiciary

5 hours ago

PURC defends tariff decisions as public criticise utility hikes PURC defends tariff decisions as public criticise utility hikes 

5 hours ago

President Mahama breaks ground for Bright International Amusement Park President Mahama breaks ground for Bright International Amusement Park

5 hours ago

8 foreigners arrested for illegal gold operations in Bono Region 8 foreigners arrested for illegal gold operations in Bono Region

5 hours ago

Togbe Afede XIV, the Agbogbomefia of Asogli State Corruption is product of disrespect for truth – Togbe Afede  

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line