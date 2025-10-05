2025/26 GPL Matchday 4 Wrap Up: Hohoe United hammer Karela United as Medeama stun Nations FC

The Matchday 4 fixtures of the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League produced a mix of tight encounters and commanding displays across the country’s match centres.

At the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park on Friday, Hearts of Oak maintained their unbeaten start to the campaign after settling for a goalless draw with Bechem United.

Bibiani GoldStars picked up a crucial away victory on Saturday, edging Swedru All Blacks 1-0 at the Swedru Sports Stadium. After a tense first half, Michael Nkoah struck in the second period to hand the Miners all three points.

On Sunday, Asante Kotoko were held to a 0-0 draw by Heart of Lions at the Baba Yara Stadium, while Berekum Chelsea finally grabbed their first win of the season with a 2-0 triumph over Basake Holy Stars at the Golden City Park. Goals from Faisal Shaibu and Prince Anane sealed the victory for the home side.

At the Tuba Astro Turf, Dreams FC were forced to share the spoils in a 1-1 draw with Vision FC. Daniel Yemoh opened the scoring for Dreams in the first half, but John Antwi equalised after the break to rescue a point for the visitors.

Meanwhile, Hohoe United recorded an emphatic 4-1 win over Karela United, with Safianu Usman bagging a brace. William Oduro and Ati Sena added to the tally, while Bless Ege scored a late consolation for Karela.

At the TNA Park, Medeama SC returned to winning ways with a 2-1 victory over Nations FC. Emmanuel Owusu put the hosts ahead in the first half before Emmanuel Annor drew level, but Abdul Salam’s 82nd-minute strike secured the points for Medeama.

Elsewhere, Eleven Wonders continued their poor run of form, falling 1-0 at home to Young Apostles at the Swedru Stadium.

The clash between FC Samartex and Aduana FC at the Nsenkyire Sports Arena was postponed due to heavy rainfall.

After Matchday 4, Heart of Lions, Medeama SC, Hearts of Oak, and Aduana FC occupy the top four positions, while Basake Holy Stars, Dreams FC, and Eleven Wonders remain in the relegation zone.

