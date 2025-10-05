La Liga: Sevilla put four goals past Barca in stunning win

Sevilla humbled Barcelona, beating them for the first time in ten years against Barcelona, and consigning them to defeat in la Liga for the first time this season.

The hosts dominated the opening stages of the game and deserved more reward than Alexis Sanchez’s 13th minute penalty, with Isaac Romero particularly guilty of failing to convert chances.

The striker finally did double his side’s lead nine minutes before the break, but a fantastic Marcus Rashford volley from Pedri’s cross on the stroke of half time flattered the Catalan side at the interval.

The game was far more even after the break and when Rashford was brought down just after the hour mark it looked like the score would be levelled, only for Robert Lewandowski to hit his penalty wide.

As Barcelona pushed for an equaliser they were twice punished on the break as Jose Angel Carmona and Akor Adams finished with aplomb to send most of the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan into delirium.

Barcelona are now a point behind Real Madrid at the summit of the table, while Sevilla move up to fourth.