ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

PL: Jack Grealish 93rd-minute winner for Everton ends Crystal Palace unbeaten run

By BBC
Football News PL: Jack Grealish 93rd-minute winner for Everton ends Crystal Palace unbeaten run
SUN, 05 OCT 2025

Jack Grealish scored a dramatic 93rd-minute winner as Everton came from behind to end Crystal Palace's club-record 19-match unbeaten run.

Daniel Munoz's tidy 37th-minute finish put in-form Palace on course to make it three Premier League wins in a row - as well as three straight league wins on the road.

Everton were second best for long spells, with Tyrick Mitchell firing against a post before Munoz scored for the second consecutive game.

Ismaila Sarr picked out the Colombia left-back in space on the right side of the box, with Munoz poking past Jordan Pickford, who was making his 300th Premier League appearance for Everton.

The Toffees, who replaced teenager Tyler Dibling and Thierno Barry at the start of the second half, played with a better tempo after half-time.

And they equalised in the 76th minute when Iliman Ndiaye scored from the spot after a clumsy challenge by Maxence Lacroix on substitute Tim Iroegbunam.

The game looked to be heading for a draw when Grealish, who is on loan from Manchester City, scored his first goal in a Toffees shirt after Beto's header was saved at point-blank range by Dean Henderson.

This was Palace's first defeat in all competitions since 16 April.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

GHS deploys 20,000 doses of Mpox vaccines to Western Region GHS deploys 20,000 doses of Mpox vaccines to Western Region

2 hours ago

Volta Health Directorate refutes misleading viral video of altercation at Sogakope Hospital Volta Health Directorate refutes misleading viral video of altercation at Sogako...

2 hours ago

Illegal mining ravages western railway line at Bonsawere Illegal mining ravages western railway line at Bonsawere

3 hours ago

V/R: Farmers happy over completion of Penyi-Ehi road V/R: Farmers happy over completion of Penyi-Ehi road 

3 hours ago

Deplorable roads in Adidome causing accidents – Assembly Member Deplorable roads in Adidome causing accidents – Assembly Member  

3 hours ago

Use your gowns and wigs to protect the nation – Rt. Rev. Dr Tortoto Judiciary Use your gowns and wigs to protect the nation – Rt. Rev. Dr Torto to Judiciary

3 hours ago

PURC defends tariff decisions as public criticise utility hikes PURC defends tariff decisions as public criticise utility hikes 

3 hours ago

President Mahama breaks ground for Bright International Amusement Park President Mahama breaks ground for Bright International Amusement Park

3 hours ago

8 foreigners arrested for illegal gold operations in Bono Region 8 foreigners arrested for illegal gold operations in Bono Region

3 hours ago

Togbe Afede XIV, the Agbogbomefia of Asogli State Corruption is product of disrespect for truth – Togbe Afede  

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line