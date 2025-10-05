PL: Aston Villa extend winning run as Malen double sinks Burnley

Donyell Malen scored twice as improving Aston Villa stretched their winning run to four matches in all competitions with victory over struggling Burnley.

Having created several early opportunities to take the lead at Villa Park, Unai Emery's side eventually got their noses in front when Boubacar Kamara's defence-splitting pass released Malen, who found the bottom corner.

It was the Dutchman's first goal of the season, having last netted at Southampton in April.

Returning Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez, who pulled out of Thursday's 2-0 Europa League win over Feyenoord with a calf problem, produced a marvellous one-handed save to tip Josh Cullen's low shot away as Burnley sought a reply.

Villa remained on top, though, and felt they should have been awarded a penalty when Morgan Rogers went to ground under the challenge of Axel Tuanzebe, but referee Andrew Kitchen waved away protests for a pull on the England midfielder.

The second half was a more subdued affair, but the hosts deservedly doubled their advantage in the 63rd-minute when Malen - who was about to be taken off - slammed Rogers' pass into the far corner for his second of the afternoon.

Lesley Ugochukwu nodded home his first Burnley goal to reduce the arrears with 12 minutes left, but Emery's men held on to clinch back-to-back league successes after their winless start to the campaign.

Villa are in 13th spot, while Scott Parker's side are third from bottom after a fifth game without a league victory.