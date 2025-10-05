Mohammed Kudus has been a breath of fresh air for Tottenham Hotspur - Wayne Rooney

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has lauded Mohammed Kudus for his outstanding performances for Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League.

The Ghana international has been a livewire for Spurs since his big-money move from West Ham United to the North London club earlier this summer.

On Saturday at Elland Road, Kudus scored his first goal for Tottenham in their 2-1 win against Leeds United and has already been involved in five goals, scoring one and assisting four.

The 24-year-old also set up Mathys Tel with a perfectly weighted through ball as teh former Bayern Munich forward scored to break the deadlock.

Leeds United got back into the game, but Kudus later restored Spurs’ lead in the 57th minute, drifting across the edge of the box before finding the bottom corner to seal an impressive individual performance.

“I think he’s been a breath of fresh air. When you look at the stats from today’s game against Leeds, he’s first in every category: duels won, successful dribbles, shots, touches in the opposition box, and sprints. He’s had a real impact for Tottenham this season," Rooney said on BBC’s Match of the Day.

"He’s got four assists, which is joint-highest in the Premier League right now, and by far the most successful dribbles. All that was missing was the goal, and I think that strike today will push him to the next level," he added.

Kudus now shifts his focus to international duty, as he joins the Ghana national team for their final 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying fixtures against the Central African Republic and Comoros later this month.