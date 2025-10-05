Mohammed Kudus: Tottenham midfielder shines amid big expectations from manager

Mohammed Kudus is quickly becoming Tottenham Hotspur's most influential player.

Since joining the club for £55m from West Ham this summer, the Ghana international has been a bright spark in Tottenham's midfield.

Now, having provided four Premier League assists, he finally has a goal of his own after scoring the winner in a 2-1 victory over Leeds at Elland Road.

"It was about time, wasn't it? We've got big expectations," said manager Thomas Frank.

"I'm so happy for Mo - he needed that goal. He's been our best offensive player so far. You just see he looked a little bit more fluid."

Kudus' through ball teed up Mathys Tel to score his first goal of the season before the midfielder struck into the bottom corner to restore Spurs' advantage after Noah Okafor had equalised for the hosts.

"Kudus has made a really good start to his Tottenham career," said former Manchester United and England striker Wayne Rooney, who is a pundit on Saturday's Match of the Day.

"He already had a few assists but was missing that goal and he's got it now."

Kudus told TNT Sports after the win he had been "waiting" for his first goal.

"As an attacker it boosts your confidence when you score. This is a step in the right direction," he added.

Kudus 'best of' Frank's summer signings

Spurs backed new manager Frank in the transfer window, shelling out £181m on Netherlands midfielder Xavi Simons, Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel, centre-back Kevin Danso and Kudus.

Sources told BBC Sport at the time of Kudus' move that he had prioritised a switch to north London despite at least six top clubs enquiring about the 25-year-old.

He cited Frank as one of the main reasons for choosing Spurs - a decision that is now paying dividends, particularly with injuries to James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski leaving them lacking creativity at times this season.

Kudus has played almost every minute of Tottenham's league campaign so far, creating 13 chances in the league - behind only Jack Grealish (17), Bruno Fernandes (17) and Anton Stach (14).

Against Leeds, he contested 19 duels, winning 10 of them - more than any other player in the game.

"Spurs have spent a bit of money and now have a lot of strength in depth with plenty of attacking options, but I think Kudus has been the best of their new signings," said Rooney.

"He's brought a different aspect to the team, both on and off the ball."

His terrific dribbling ability is unparalleled in the league so far this year, while his agility and creativity make him a constant threat going forward.

"I like the way he takes the ball, keeps hold of it and buys time for his team-mates to join him further up the pitch," said Rooney. "He's an exciting player, quick, strong and works hard. Everything about him today was very impressive."

Former Newcastle United and England striker Alan Shearer said: "Most parts of his game have been brilliant this season, other than putting the ball in the back of the net, but he's off the mark now and that has to be a good sign.

"He was a real threat today and looks a really good addition for Spurs."

The dribble king of the Premier League