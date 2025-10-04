2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Iñaki Williams could miss Black Stars final games against CAR and Comoros due to injury

Ghana could be dealt a major blow ahead of the final round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, with striker Iñaki Williams facing a race against time to be fit after sustaining an injury over the weekend.

The 28-year-old forward was named in Otto Addo’s 24-man squad for the crucial fixtures against the Central African Republic and Comoros later this month.

However, his availability is now uncertain following an injury he picked up during Athletic Club’s 2-1 La Liga win over RCD Mallorca on Saturday at San Mamés.

Williams, who had just ended his recent goal drought with a strike in that game, was substituted in the 53rd minute and replaced by his younger brother, Nico Williams. Athletic Club are yet to confirm the extent or nature of the injury.

The Black Stars are set to open camp in Casablanca on Sunday, October 5, as preparations intensify for the clash with the Central African Republic on Wednesday, October 8, at the Stade d’Honneur de Meknès.

They will then return home to host Comoros at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, October 12.

Ghana need at least four points from these two matches to secure qualification for what would be their fifth World Cup appearance.