PL: Estevao nets 95th-minute winner as Chelsea down Liverpool

Estevao netted a stoppage-time winner and Moises Caicedo scored a screamer as Chelsea won 2-1 to extend Liverpool’s losing streak and send Arne Slot’s champions into a mini crisis.

The Reds needed a victory to return to the summit following Arsenal’s win over West Ham United, but were immediately up against it courtesy of the Ecuadorian midfielder Caicedo's special 25-yard drive on 14 minutes.

Arne Slot’s men made hard work of breaking down the hosts’ makeshift defence but did pull level when Cody Gakpo thumped home Alexander Isak’s superb lay-off just past the hour.

An end-to-end finale ensued with Enzo Fernandez heading against the post before Estevao slid home at the far post in the 95th minute.

The result means the Merseysiders have now lost three matches in a row across all competitions with this second last-gasp league defeat in a week seeing the champions drop to second place, a point behind new leaders Arsenal.

Enzo Maresca’s Blues are now just five points off the lead in sixth spot.

Next up, Chelsea visit Nottingham Forest in a Saturday lunchtime kick off following the international break. Liverpool host Manchester United 24 hours later on October 19.