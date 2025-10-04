ModernGhana logo
PL: Saka and Rice seal Arsenal win over West Ham

By BBC
Football News Getty ImagesImage caption: Bukayo Saka celebrates his goal on his 200th Premier League appearance
SAT, 04 OCT 2025
Getty Images Image caption: Bukayo Saka celebrates his goal on his 200th Premier League appearance

Declan Rice scored his first goal of the season before Bukayo Saka added a second as Arsenal comfortably beat West Ham in manager Mikel Arteta's 300th game in charge.

Arsenal have had an excellent start to the season losing just one game and Arteta looked to ensure that continued with his attacking selection.

The Arsenal manager named a midfield three of Rice, Martin Odegaard and Eberechi Eze as he utilised the options in his squad after a £250m spend in the summer.

However, that trio did not last long with Odegaard having to go off with an injury, the third Premier League home game in a row that he has been withdrawn early.

Rice was then pushed into a more advanced role as Martin Zubimendi was brought on and the former West Ham midfielder was on hand to finish smartly after Eze's shot was pushed back into the area by Alphonse Areola.

Arsenal dominated the majority of the game with West Ham restricted to speculative efforts whenever they got the rare chance to attack.

The Gunners sealed the win in the second half when Jurrien Timber was brought down by El Hadji Malick Diouf and Saka slotted the penalty confidently into the corner.

It was a great way for Saka to mark his 200th Premier League appearance and means that his impressive record now stands at 55 goals and 45 assists.

The win moves Arsenal to the top of the Premier League, supplanting Liverpool prior to their match against Chelsea later on Saturday.

