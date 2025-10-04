Brandon Thomas-Asante scores brace and assist in Coventry City big win over Sheffield Wednesday

Brandon Thomas-Asante continued his scintillating run of form with a stunning first-half brace as Coventry City demolished Sheffield Wednesday 5-0 at Hillsborough to climb to the top of the Championship table.

The Ghanaian forward was electric from the outset, scoring twice within the opening 30 minutes to set Mark Robins’ men on their way to a commanding victory.

Haji Wright, Ellis Simms, and Tatsuhiro Sakamoto added further goals as Coventry extended their unbeaten league start to nine matches, underlining their promotion credentials.

Thomas-Asante opened the scoring just three minutes in, pouncing on a loose ball in the box after Wednesday failed to clear a corner.

His tireless pressing and sharp movement kept the hosts under constant pressure, and he doubled his tally on 31 minutes by dispossessing Dominic Iorfa before driving a precise finish into the far corner.

The 26-year-old nearly completed his hat-trick early in the second half, forcing goalkeeper Ethan Horvath into a superb save with a powerful header.

Now on five goals and three assists in nine games, Thomas-Asante has quickly established himself as Coventry’s talisman and one of the Championship’s standout forwards.

Wright made it 3-0 just before the break, Simms added a fourth after the restart, and Sakamoto capped off the emphatic win late on — sealing a statement victory for the Sky Blues.