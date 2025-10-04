We will build and prepare well for U-17 AFCON, says Black Starlets coach Prosper Narteh Ogum after WAFU B final loss

Black Starlets head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum has vowed to ensure his team is fully prepared for the 2026 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

Ghana secured qualification for the continental tournament after edging Nigeria in the semifinals of the just-ended WAFU B U-17 Championship held in Ivory Coast, despite a slow start to the campaign.

The Black Starlets narrowly missed out on the regional title, losing 4-3 on penalties to the host nation in Friday night’s final at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium in Yamoussoukro.

Reflecting on the performance, Coach Ogum commended his players for their resilience and fighting spirit throughout the competition.

“These boys have shown great character and determination," Ogum said after the game.

"To reach the final and qualify for the AFCON after such a long time is a step in the right direction.

"We will continue to build and prepare them well for the challenge in Morocco," he added.