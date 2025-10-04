Antoine Semenyo is a special player - Owen Hargreaves

Former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves has heaped praise on Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo, describing him as a “special player” following another standout performance for Bournemouth.

The former Bayern Munich star made the remarks after Bournemouth’s impressive 3-1 comeback victory over Fulham at a rain-soaked Vitality Stadium on Friday night.

Fulham took the lead through Ryan Sessegnon in the 70th minute, but Semenyo sparked the turnaround with a brilliant solo goal eight minutes later.

The 25-year-old then set up Justin Kluivert’s thunderous strike before capping off a swift counterattack to complete his brace and seal all three points for the Cherries.

Speaking on Premier League Productions, Hargreaves said: “Semenyo? He is a special guy.

“Bournemouth have so many weapons, and Semenyo is just a special player," he added.

The in-form forward has now registered six goals and three assists this season. He is set to join the Ghana national team later this month for their final round of 2026 World Cup qualifiers against the Central African Republic and Comoros.