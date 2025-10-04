ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Antoine Semenyo is a special player - Owen Hargreaves

Football News Antoine Semenyo is a special player - Owen Hargreaves
SAT, 04 OCT 2025

Former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves has heaped praise on Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo, describing him as a “special player” following another standout performance for Bournemouth.

The former Bayern Munich star made the remarks after Bournemouth’s impressive 3-1 comeback victory over Fulham at a rain-soaked Vitality Stadium on Friday night.

Fulham took the lead through Ryan Sessegnon in the 70th minute, but Semenyo sparked the turnaround with a brilliant solo goal eight minutes later.

The 25-year-old then set up Justin Kluivert’s thunderous strike before capping off a swift counterattack to complete his brace and seal all three points for the Cherries.

Speaking on Premier League Productions, Hargreaves said: “Semenyo? He is a special guy.

“Bournemouth have so many weapons, and Semenyo is just a special player," he added.

The in-form forward has now registered six goals and three assists this season. He is set to join the Ghana national team later this month for their final round of 2026 World Cup qualifiers against the Central African Republic and Comoros.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

14 hours ago

Chairman Wontumi Chairman Wontumi to be arrested on Monday

14 hours ago

Galamsey fight: President Mahama discloses when he will declare State of Emergency Galamsey fight: President Mahama discloses when he will declare 'State of Emerge...

15 hours ago

Deputy Director of A Rocha Ghana, Daryl Bosu A Rocha Ghana questions government’s progress on galamsey fight

15 hours ago

Boil water before drinking to prevent typhoid – Ghanaians told Boil water before drinking to prevent typhoid – Ghanaians told

15 hours ago

National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu-Nketiah Asiedu-Nketiah leaves Accra for Japan on working trip

15 hours ago

Galamsey: We shall penalise you for carrying excavators into Ghana without permit — Mahama warns shipping firms Galamsey: 'We shall penalise you for carrying excavators into Ghana without perm...

15 hours ago

Paul Adom-Otchere wanted me to create position for him in the Atta Mills gov’t — Ato Ahwoi Paul Adom-Otchere wanted me to create position for him in the Atta Mills gov’t —...

15 hours ago

Galamsey fight: NAIMOS will smoke prime enemies of the state out very soon — Colonel Dominic Buah Galamsey fight: NAIMOS will smoke prime enemies of the state out very soon — Col...

15 hours ago

I dont gain anything from galamsey, we will win the fight – Mahama declares 'I don't gain anything from galamsey, we will win the fight' – Mahama declares

15 hours ago

26-year-old farmer jailed 30years for armed robbery in Assin South 26-year-old farmer jailed 30years for armed robbery in Assin South

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line