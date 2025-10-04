Jamie Redknapp hails Antoine Semenyo as 'incredible, unique talent' after Bournemouth heroics

Former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp has lavished praise on Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo, describing the Bournemouth star as a “unique talent” and a joy to watch.

Redknapp’s glowing remarks followed Bournemouth’s 3-1 comeback win over Fulham at a rain-soaked Vitality Stadium.

Ryan Sessegnon had put the visitors ahead in the 70th minute, but Semenyo’s solo effort in the 78th minute levelled the score and shifted momentum.

He then set up Justin Kluivert’s thunderous strike before finishing a sweeping counterattack to seal the victory with his second goal of the night.

“It was a hard night to play football, but it didn’t matter to Semenyo. He just glides across that surface," Redknapp said on Sky Sports.

“An incredible, unique talent. So fantastic to see. Doesn’t matter if it’s the right foot or, left foot; it makes no difference for him.

“A brilliant night for Bournemouth, because they were struggling at one point and you thought, ‘How are they going to turn this around? But when you have that number 24 in your team, you have a chance," he added.

Semenyo, a key figure for Ghana, is set to feature in the Black Stars’ upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against the Central African Republic and Comoros on October 8 and October 12.