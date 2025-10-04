ModernGhana logo
WAFU B U-17 Championships: Black Starlets finish second after penalty shootouts loss to Ivory Coast

SAT, 04 OCT 2025

Ghana’s Black Starlets settled for second place at the recently concluded WAFU B U-17 Cup of Nations after a dramatic penalty shootout defeat to hosts Côte d’Ivoire in the final.

Friday night’s showdown at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium ended in a 0-0 stalemate after 90 minutes, forcing the title to be decided from the spot.

Côte d’Ivoire ultimately emerged victorious, edging Ghana 4-3 in the shootout to claim the championship.

Both sides had already secured qualification for the 2026 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations, but the final presented an opportunity to cap off the tournament with silverware.

Côte d’Ivoire, who had beaten Ghana in the group stage, entered the game as favourites, but they were unable to replicate that early dominance against Prosper Ogum’s disciplined side.

The Black Starlets created several chances but were unable to convert, showing signs of nerves in front of goal.

When the game ended in regulation time, penalties became the decider. While both teams displayed remarkable composure under pressure, it was the host nation that held their nerve to lift the trophy.

Earlier in the day, Nigeria secured the bronze medal by defeating Burkina Faso, rounding off a competitive tournament at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium.

