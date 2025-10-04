He is an incredible player - Justin Kluivert lauds Antoine Semenyo after comeback win against Fulham

Bournemouth forward Justin Kluivert has lavished praise on teammate Antoine Semenyo, calling him “incredible” after the Ghanaian’s standout performance against Fulham.

Semenyo starred once again, scoring twice and assisting a goal as the Cherries came from behind to claim a 3-1 victory, moving to second in the Premier League, just a point shy of leaders Liverpool.

The 25-year-old has been pivotal to Bournemouth’s strong start this season, stepping up following the summer departures of several senior players.

“He is incredible. He is showing it every game now. He is world-class, and we are glad to have him. We are a good team, and he’s the one who scores goals,” Kluivert said.

Semenyo opened the scoring with a moment of individual brilliance, weaving past Fulham defenders on the left before slotting the ball past goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

Shortly after, he turned provider, setting up Kluivert to put Bournemouth ahead. The Ghanaian sealed the win with a composed left-footed strike deep into stoppage time.

So far this season, Semenyo has netted six goals and provided three assists, underlining his growing influence at the Vitality Stadium.