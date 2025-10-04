Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola hails Semenyo’s rise after standout performance after comeback win against Fulham

AFC Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola has heaped praise on Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo following his impressive display in Friday night’s 3-1 comeback victory over Fulham.

Semenyo stole the spotlight at the Vitality Stadium, netting a second-half brace to overturn the visitors’ lead and also providing the assist for Justin Kluivert’s stunning goal, helping the Cherries climb to second place in the Premier League standings.

Speaking after the game, Iraola highlighted Semenyo’s development and growing influence on the team.

“He is a player with confidence; he is growing every season. He has earned his way to the Premier League and is improving and improving," he said in an interview with Premier League Production.

"He is adding things to his game. I hope he can get even better. I’m trying to make him not on the numbers, he won’t be better because he scores one goal more, because he helps the team more," he added.

Semenyo’s contributions this season include six goals and several assists, underlining his importance to Bournemouth’s attack.

The forward now turns his attention to international duty as Ghana prepare for the final round of their 2026 World Cup qualifiers against the Central African Republic and Comoros later this month.