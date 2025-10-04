I think I’m playing the best football of my career, says Antoine Semenyo after netting brace against Fulham

AFC Bournemouth striker Antoine Semenyo believes he is playing the best football of his career after scoring a brace against Fulham in their 3-1 win.

At the Vitality Stadium on Friday night, after a goalless first half, the Cherries went down to a Ryan Sessegnon goal in the second half.

However, a brace from Semenyo and a stunner from Justin Kluivert powered Bournemouth to second place on the Premier League standings.

After another scintillating display, Semenyo was thankful to God for the period of form he is in.

“It was a bit of a dull first-half, but the head coach told us at half-time to get as many shots in as we can,” he stated.

“We conceded, which was frustrating, but we built up and built up and yeah, the win came.

“When I got the ball for my goal, I knew I was going to beat my man. I looked up, and there were no options to cross, so the next thought process was trying to get it through the keeper’s legs, and it was executed perfectly.

“I’m really happy with it. The second goal was different, I had to get my head down and run, see if I could support, I thought Ben was going to go by himself!

“I was tired, but needed to be calm, and Ben did really well to pick me out.

“I don’t think it’s a surprise to people internally that we are doing well. We’ll keep pushing and see what happens.

“I’d like to think I’m playing the best football of my career and I thank God massively, I’m reaping the rewards now and I thank him always," he added.

For Semenyo, the night marked another milestone in his blistering form this season, taking his tally to six goals and three assists.

The 25-year-old’s performances have also earned him a place in Otto Addo’s 24-man Ghana squad for this month’s decisive 2026 World Cup qualifiers against the Central African Republic and Comoros.