Mohammed Kudus names Michael Essien as his favourite player

Ghana international Mohammed Kudus has revealed that former midfielder Michael Essien is his favourite footballer, praising the Chelsea legend for his achievements and professionalism.

Speaking to the Premier League, the Tottenham Hotspur forward did not hesitate when asked to name his favourite Premier League player.

“Pretty obvious, I think. He [Michael Essien] has won the Premier League, done a lot with Chelsea, he’s a big guy, I’ll go for him,” Kudus declared.

Essien’s illustrious career is decorated with two Premier League titles, four FA Cups, and a Champions League triumph with Chelsea. But for Kudus, his admiration goes beyond the trophies.

“Aside from playing for Chelsea, also for the national team, good role model, leads by example,” he explained, highlighting Essien’s impact wearing the Black Stars jersey."

Kudus highlighted Essien’s professionalism and dedication, qualities that set him apart in an era where off-field controversies often make headlines.

“He was not involved in any drama or anything, just pure football, and I really like that,” Kudus said.

Widely regarded as one of Africa’s greatest players, Essien spent nine years at Stamford Bridge between 2005 and 2014, establishing himself as one of the Premier League’s most dominant midfielders at his peak.