Current Black Stars squad can perform better than 2010 squad - Mohammed Kudus

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus has expressed confidence that the current Black Stars squad has the potential to eclipse the nation’s historic 2010 World Cup achievement.

The 2010 tournament in South Africa remains Ghana’s most successful World Cup campaign, with the team reaching the quarter-finals.

The Black Stars came agonizingly close to a semi-final spot but were eliminated by Uruguay in a dramatic penalty shootout.

Kudus, however, believes this new generation of players can go even further.

“We have to qualify at all costs, and I think we’re on the right path now," the Tottenham attacker said.

“In the 2010 World Cup, we went all the way to the quarter-final and u believe this squad can do more than that. But first we have to qualify, and then we can focus on the tournament," he added.

Ghana needs four points from their final two qualifiers against the Central African Republic and Comoros to book their place at the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

The Black Stars are set to open camp in Casablanca ahead of their trip to face the Central African Republic on Wednesday, October 8, before returning home to host Comoros at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, October 12.