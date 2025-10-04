ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Current Black Stars squad can perform better than 2010 squad - Mohammed Kudus

Football News Current Black Stars squad can perform better than 2010 squad - Mohammed Kudus
SAT, 04 OCT 2025

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus has expressed confidence that the current Black Stars squad has the potential to eclipse the nation’s historic 2010 World Cup achievement.

The 2010 tournament in South Africa remains Ghana’s most successful World Cup campaign, with the team reaching the quarter-finals.

The Black Stars came agonizingly close to a semi-final spot but were eliminated by Uruguay in a dramatic penalty shootout.

Kudus, however, believes this new generation of players can go even further.

“We have to qualify at all costs, and I think we’re on the right path now," the Tottenham attacker said.

“In the 2010 World Cup, we went all the way to the quarter-final and u believe this squad can do more than that. But first we have to qualify, and then we can focus on the tournament," he added.

Ghana needs four points from their final two qualifiers against the Central African Republic and Comoros to book their place at the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

The Black Stars are set to open camp in Casablanca ahead of their trip to face the Central African Republic on Wednesday, October 8, before returning home to host Comoros at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, October 12.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

12 hours ago

Chairman Wontumi Chairman Wontumi to be arrested on Monday

12 hours ago

Galamsey fight: President Mahama discloses when he will declare State of Emergency Galamsey fight: President Mahama discloses when he will declare 'State of Emerge...

13 hours ago

Deputy Director of A Rocha Ghana, Daryl Bosu A Rocha Ghana questions government’s progress on galamsey fight

13 hours ago

Boil water before drinking to prevent typhoid – Ghanaians told Boil water before drinking to prevent typhoid – Ghanaians told

13 hours ago

National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu-Nketiah Asiedu-Nketiah leaves Accra for Japan on working trip

13 hours ago

Galamsey: We shall penalise you for carrying excavators into Ghana without permit — Mahama warns shipping firms Galamsey: 'We shall penalise you for carrying excavators into Ghana without perm...

13 hours ago

Paul Adom-Otchere wanted me to create position for him in the Atta Mills gov’t — Ato Ahwoi Paul Adom-Otchere wanted me to create position for him in the Atta Mills gov’t —...

13 hours ago

Galamsey fight: NAIMOS will smoke prime enemies of the state out very soon — Colonel Dominic Buah Galamsey fight: NAIMOS will smoke prime enemies of the state out very soon — Col...

13 hours ago

I dont gain anything from galamsey, we will win the fight – Mahama declares 'I don't gain anything from galamsey, we will win the fight' – Mahama declares

13 hours ago

26-year-old farmer jailed 30years for armed robbery in Assin South 26-year-old farmer jailed 30years for armed robbery in Assin South

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line