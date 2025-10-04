Savinho signs new Manchester City contract until 2031

Manchester City winger Savinho has signed a two-year contract extension, keeping him at the club until 2031.

The 21-year-old Brazilian is in his second season, having joined from sister club Troyes for £30.8m in 2024.

Savinho has played 54 times for Pep Guardiola's side, scoring four goals and creating 12 assists.

"I am incredibly proud to be able to sign this new contract with City," he said.

"It's a very special feeling to know that Pep and the club have placed such faith in me. It really means a lot to me and my family."

Tottenham opened talks to sign Savinho during the summer, but City were adamant he was not for sale.

"I feel I have so much improving to do - I am still young and very hungry to keep learning," added the ex-PSV Eindhoven and Girona player.

"But I know that working with Pep and his staff will help me to keep developing as a player."

Last month, City manager Guardiola said Savinho would become a "top player" for the club.

"For the people up front, it is always about numbers - goals and assists," he added. "Savinho created a lot last season but in the final third, the final moment he was a little bit too hectic.

"But the moment he learns that, because he is so young, the more he improves, he will be a top-class player because he can play on both sides, he has got the speed and the work ethic.

"Savio will make this step, naturally it will come and he will be a top player for Man City."

City's director of football Hugo Viana added: "Savinho is still very young, but he has already demonstrated that he possesses the qualities needed to become a truly outstanding player."

The new deal for Savinho, who has one goal in 13 Brazil appearances, follows those for midfielder Nico O'Reilly and full-back Rico Lewis.