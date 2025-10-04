Antoine Semenyo hails Bournemouth’s second-place spot after comeback win over Fulham

Ghana international Antoine Semenyo has described AFC Bournemouth’s current second-place standing in the Premier League as a major milestone for the club.

The forward played a pivotal role in Bournemouth’s dramatic comeback against Fulham at the Vitality Stadium.

After a goalless first half, Ryan Sessegnon had given the visitors the lead, only for Semenyo to respond with a brace, complemented by a goal from Justin Kluivert, securing a 3-1 victory for the home side.

Reflecting on his first goal, the 25-year-old told Premier League Production: “I was thinking, just beat the full-back. Get down the by-line, maybe cross it. But all the options were blocked, and I was looking at the keeper's legs. Execution was right, great finish.

“I’m just playing with confidence, enjoying playing with this team. Loving every moment.

“What an evening. I can’t even explain what’s going on, this feeling. Going second, going into the international break. It’s an achievement for us, we’ve just got to keep going," he added.

The win moves Andoni Iraola’s side to 14 points in the Premier League table, with Semenyo now tallying six goals and three assists this season, further cementing his status as one of the league’s standout performers.

Semenyo’s impressive form has also earned him a call-up to Otto Addo’s 24-man Ghana squad for this month’s 2026 World Cup qualifying matches against the Central African Republic and Comoros.