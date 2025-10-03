'Sensational' Antoine Semenyo scores twice as Bournemouth rally from behind to beat Fulham

Antoine Semenyo delivered another sparkling performance on Friday night, scoring twice and providing an assist as AFC Bournemouth came from behind to defeat Fulham 3-1 at the Vitality Stadium.

After a cagey first half, Fulham broke the deadlock in the 70th minute through Ryan Sessegnon.

The goal sparked the Cherries into life, with Semenyo levelling the contest moments later with a superb strike.

The Ghanaian forward then turned provider, setting up Justin Kluivert seven minutes later for a classy finish to put the hosts in front.

Deep into stoppage time, Semenyo capped off a brilliant individual display, finishing off a counter-attack to seal his brace and Bournemouth’s victory.

The win lifts Andoni Iraola’s side to second place in the Premier League table on 14 points. Semenyo, who has now registered six goals and three assists this season, continues to be one of the standout performers in the league.

The 25-year-old’s form has also earned him a call-up to Otto Addo’s 24-man Ghana squad for this month’s 2026 World Cup qualifying clashes against the Central African Republic and Comoros.