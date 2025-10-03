ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Fri, 03 Oct 2025 Football News

'Sensational' Antoine Semenyo scores twice as Bournemouth rally from behind to beat Fulham

Sensational Antoine Semenyo scores twice as Bournemouth rally from behind to beat Fulham

Antoine Semenyo delivered another sparkling performance on Friday night, scoring twice and providing an assist as AFC Bournemouth came from behind to defeat Fulham 3-1 at the Vitality Stadium.

After a cagey first half, Fulham broke the deadlock in the 70th minute through Ryan Sessegnon.

The goal sparked the Cherries into life, with Semenyo levelling the contest moments later with a superb strike.

The Ghanaian forward then turned provider, setting up Justin Kluivert seven minutes later for a classy finish to put the hosts in front.

Deep into stoppage time, Semenyo capped off a brilliant individual display, finishing off a counter-attack to seal his brace and Bournemouth’s victory.

The win lifts Andoni Iraola’s side to second place in the Premier League table on 14 points. Semenyo, who has now registered six goals and three assists this season, continues to be one of the standout performers in the league.

The 25-year-old’s form has also earned him a call-up to Otto Addo’s 24-man Ghana squad for this month’s 2026 World Cup qualifying clashes against the Central African Republic and Comoros.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

1 hour ago

Chairman Wontumi Chairman Wontumi to be arrested on Monday

1 hour ago

Galamsey fight: President Mahama discloses when he will declare State of Emergency Galamsey fight: President Mahama discloses when he will declare 'State of Emerge...

2 hours ago

Deputy Director of A Rocha Ghana, Daryl Bosu A Rocha Ghana questions government’s progress on galamsey fight

2 hours ago

Boil water before drinking to prevent typhoid – Ghanaians told Boil water before drinking to prevent typhoid – Ghanaians told

2 hours ago

National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu-Nketiah Asiedu-Nketiah leaves Accra for Japan on working trip

2 hours ago

Galamsey: We shall penalise you for carrying excavators into Ghana without permit — Mahama warns shipping firms Galamsey: 'We shall penalise you for carrying excavators into Ghana without perm...

2 hours ago

Paul Adom-Otchere wanted me to create position for him in the Atta Mills gov’t — Ato Ahwoi Paul Adom-Otchere wanted me to create position for him in the Atta Mills gov’t —...

2 hours ago

Galamsey fight: NAIMOS will smoke prime enemies of the state out very soon — Colonel Dominic Buah Galamsey fight: NAIMOS will smoke prime enemies of the state out very soon — Col...

2 hours ago

I dont gain anything from galamsey, we will win the fight – Mahama declares 'I don't gain anything from galamsey, we will win the fight' – Mahama declares

2 hours ago

26-year-old farmer jailed 30years for armed robbery in Assin South 26-year-old farmer jailed 30years for armed robbery in Assin South

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line