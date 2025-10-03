Bechem United coach Desmond-Issah Botchway rues wastefulness after stalemate with Hearts of Oak

Bechem United head coach Desmond-Issah Botchway has voiced his frustration after his side’s goalless draw with Hearts of Oak in Week 4 of the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League season on Friday.

The Hunters once again struggled in front of goal, extending a worrying run that has seen them score just once in their opening four matches and remain without a win this campaign.

Speaking after the match, Botchway admitted he was baffled by his team’s inefficiency in the final third.

“I’m a little bit disappointed in the game because of the lack of creativity in the last third. We did a lot, and I was expecting the boys to do more than they did today. They didn’t sacrifice a little bit of the team. I’m surprised, and it gets me confused,” he said.

The Bechem United boss added that the recurring struggles are weighing heavily on him despite extensive training sessions focused on finishing.

“It’s getting too much on my head. We have done goal scoring, we have done finishing a lot, and I don’t know why these things are happening to us. As a tactical man, I have to go back to the drawing board and see what is going on.”

The draw leaves Bechem United sitting 14th on the table with just two points from four games.

What next?

The Hunters will be hoping to turn their fortunes around when they face Young Apostles in Week 5 on October 12.